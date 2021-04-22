Nilon’s counters Maggi’s sachet masala with western blended spices; can it become a 'household name'?

Apart from its pickles business, the company mainly offers ingredient products (like vermicelli, pasta, soya chunks, etc.) and recipes (like blended spices, sauces and chutneys). It also offers instant pasta and soup. Pickles alone used to contribute 50 per cent of sales around five years back. Today, pickles accounts for around 25 per cent of the company’s business despite growing as a category. The numbers are mainly driven by the growth in recipe products.