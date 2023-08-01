Nothing CEO Carl Pei chooses unconventional ways to promote the phones

For the Indian market, Nothing is playing the influencer marketing card well by enlisting prominent celebrities like Karan Johar, Yuvraj Singh, Ranveer Allahabdia, Jasleen Royal and Indian fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee as investors. The brand can play on the popularity of these figures for the promotions like Pei did in one interview with BeerBiceps (Ranveer Allahabdia).