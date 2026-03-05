Nothing shows love to RoohAfza with a graffiti on its Bengaluru store

Pink, before it is a colour, is a memory.

It is condensation beading on a steel tumbler in May. It is syrup blooming into milk. It is the kind of sweetness that stains the tongue and lingers. So when “I love RoohAfza” appears in looping pink graffiti across a glass storefront in Bengaluru, it does not immediately read like smartphone marketing. It reads like summer.

And yet, it is precisely that.

Ahead of the global launch of the Nothing Phone (4a) and the Nothing Phone (4a) Pro on March 5, 2026, Nothing has chosen a peculiar path to promote one particular variant.

Not the chipset. Not the camera array. Not even the redesigned Glyph Bar with its nine individual LEDs. Instead, it has let a colour, and a cultural reference, take centre stage.

The Phone 4a series will be available in Black, Blue, Pink and White. The white model had already been made public by the London-based technology firm, in keeping with its transparent design ethos.

But it is the pink variant that has sparked an outsized reaction online. And rightfully so, because this is the first time Nothing has dabbled with the colour pink for one of its phones.

To mark the introduction of pink, Nothing rolled out a series of in-store activities, including the now widely shared graffiti declaration, “I love RoohAfza”. The reference to RoohAfza, the rose-flavoured concentrate that has flavoured South Asian summers for generations, is deliberate. It is specific. It is unabashedly local.

Graffiti on Nothing's Bengaluru store

The move feels less like a conventional promotional hook and more like a cultural wink. RoohAfza is not merely a drink, it is shorthand for nostalgia, for Ramadan evenings, for childhood kitchens and family gatherings.

There is wit in the juxtaposition. A futuristic smartphone with a programmable light interface being marketed through a century-old syrup. The contrast sharpens the message. Pink, here, is not pastel minimalism. It is saturated, playful, almost theatrical.

Another post from the brand on X even has the whole Bengaluru store turn pink for the night. And the caption reads, "We heard it's cherry blossom season in Bengaluru?"

we heard it's cherry blossom season in bengaluru? pic.twitter.com/YhXyYDJZIg — Nothing India (@nothingindia) February 25, 2026

The campaign does not stop at storefronts. On its YouTube channel, the company has released a dedicated Short teasing the pink variant. The video leans heavily into ambience.

The setting is awash in pink tones, the textures tactile, the mood evocative and largely analogue. There is an intentional slowing down of pace, as if to suggest that this is less about speed and more about sensation.

Nothing has also revived its now familiar format of leadership-fronted content. In a recent video posted seven days ago, co-founder and CEO Carl Pei appears before the camera, ostensibly reviewing the upcoming smartphone range form the brand, albeit the phones are blurred out.

This format has become something of a signature for the brand. Product launches are often accompanied by videos that resemble tech reviews, except they come directly from the source.

The tone is conversational, occasionally self-aware, and anchored by the company’s leadership rather than an external influencer. It blurs the line between critique and promotion.

What makes the RoohAfza shout-out particularly resonant is its refusal to over-explain. There is no heavy-handed copy about heritage or tradition. Just a bold pink scrawl on glass. It trusts the audience to complete the association.