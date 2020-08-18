Now a documentary on the making of OnePlus Nord on Amazon Prime Video

The documentary follows the OnePlus Nord project team as they strategise, navigate obstacles, and adapt to the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic.
In June, smartphone brand OnePlus announced the expansion of its smartphone portfolio with a new, more affordable product line - OnePlus Nord. The birth of the sub brand Nord will now feature in a tech documentary on Amazon Prime Video.
The documentary promises an unfiltered look at the development of the OnePlus Nord, from concept to launch. Titled “New Beginnings”, the documentary premiered on Amazon Prime Video on August 18, 2020.
The documentary has been filmed in four countries over a period of six months. It follows the OnePlus Nord project team as they strategise, navigate design obstacles, and adapt to the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic.
In June, OnePlus had already released videos of how Nord was created on its Instagram profile. The four part video series called ‘New Beginnings’ captured the ‘to and fro’ of ideas within the global OnePlus teams. Right from initial conversations on what the phone should have, to the marketing strategy.
Also, Nord’s online launch and sale was facilitated via Amazon with pre-bookings, product reveals, etc.