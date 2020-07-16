Now KFC introduces wallpapers for video calls

It has joined the likes of Tata Starbucks and Zomato to make video calls brighter and fun.
Video calls are the new attendance musters and classrooms. But that doesn't mean they have to remain a mundane affair. Especially when you can have a hot finger-licking wallpaper.
That's exactly what Kentucky Fried Chicken aims to do. It all started with KFC India's Instagram page where it asked people to express their love for their favourite chicken through quotes, songs, emojis, stickers, etc. The best entries were awarded vouchers. All this was part of the celebrations for 'Fried Chicken Day'.
Adding to these was KFC's 'fried chicken wallpapers'. All you have to do is log onto kfcwallpapers.com, click on the wallpaper of your choice, install them as backgrounds on your video calling app, and you're good to go.
It's interesting to note this move to offer wallpapers for video calling. Recently, Tata Starbucks introduced several backdrops to light up your video calls.
Even Zomato, the food ordering app, has introduced customised digital backgrounds for Zoom video calls. It said on its website, "At Zomato, our inspiration comes from food. So, we decided to make food an integral part of our work-from-home lives, too. Take your Zoom meetings to the next level with these amazing backgrounds."