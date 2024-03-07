Now you can order food from Zomato at PVR halls!

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The delivery service will be available in multiple PVR halls located in Gurgaon.
One can now order food inside PVR, Gurgaon. The online aggregator platform Zomato will be delivering inside the halls in Gurgaon.
Sahibjeet Singh Sawhney, marketing head, Zomato confirmed the news on LinkedIn and said, “Skip the queue- at PVRs, now order from your seat on Zomato.”
He says the delivery service will be available in multiple halls in Gurgaon.
In October 2023, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism partnered with Zomato to offer a broader array of food options for all rail travellers through its e-catering segment.