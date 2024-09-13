NueGo partners with Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer 'The Buckingham Murders' film

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
GreenCell Mobility's NueGo, an electric intercity bus brand, announces a collaboration with the upcoming crime thriller film The Buckingham Murders. Starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, the film is directed by Hansal Mehta and produced by Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shobha Kapoor, and Ektaa R. Kapoor. The film tells the story of a British-Indian detective, played by Kapoor Khan, who is assigned a chilling murder case in Buckinghamshire, grappling with loss and justice.
This collaboration reflects NueGo's commitment to safety and innovation, particularly in promoting women’s security, which aligns closely with the movie's themes of vigilance and protection. Through this association, NueGo emphasises its ongoing efforts to ensure safe, secure, and comfortable journeys for women travelers across India.
To commemorate this collaboration, NueGo is offering an exclusive 10% discount on all flights. Passengers can take advantage of this offer by booking through the NueGo App and Website (www.nuego.in) and using the code "TBM". This special offer is only valid for a limited time and encourages environmentally conscious travelers to experience sustainable intercity travel at a reduced cost.
Devndra Chawla, CEO & MD of GreenCell Mobility, commented, "Our collaboration with upcoming film 'The Buckingham Murders' and Kareena Kapoor aligns with NueGo's longstanding commitment to safety of our women guests. NueGo has been championing a comprehensive approach to ensure safe and secure travel for women. This includes alcohol breath analyser test, reserved pink seat for women, live tracking of bus journey, and dedicated women's helpline. Our partnership with the film reinforces our pledge to set new safety benchmarks in inter-city travel, ensuring every journey is not just a trip, but a secure and empowering experience for all our guests, especially women."