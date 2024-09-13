NueGo partners with Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer 'The Buckingham Murders' film

Devndra Chawla, CEO & MD of GreenCell Mobility, commented, "Our collaboration with upcoming film 'The Buckingham Murders' and Kareena Kapoor aligns with NueGo's longstanding commitment to safety of our women guests. NueGo has been championing a comprehensive approach to ensure safe and secure travel for women. This includes alcohol breath analyser test, reserved pink seat for women, live tracking of bus journey, and dedicated women's helpline. Our partnership with the film reinforces our pledge to set new safety benchmarks in inter-city travel, ensuring every journey is not just a trip, but a secure and empowering experience for all our guests, especially women."