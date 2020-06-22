Nykaa meets customers on Hangouts to mine insights for ‘men and kids’ fashion categories

Dear Nykaa Fashion customer,

As we grow, we want to take your inputs and expand as per your liking. We are exploring the idea of launching new categories for men and kids on our platform and we would like to connect with you to seek your inputs on the same.

We are conducting an 2 open house events (Google Hangout):

Monday, 22nd June 2020 at 4:00 PM to talk about your online shopping experience about the men in your life i.e. your spouse, fiancé, brother or anyone else.

Link for men’s online shopping discussion: meet.google.com/xxx-yyy-zzz

And on Tuesday 23rd June 2020 at 4:00 PM to talk about your online shopping experience for kids.

Link for kid’s online shopping discussion: meet.google.com/xxx-yyy-zzz

We need only 30 minutes of your time. You can either join at 4:00PM, 4:40PM or 5:15 PM. All participants who stay on for 30 minutes will be given a Nykaa Fashion voucher worth Rs.500/-.

Looking forward to a full house on both days