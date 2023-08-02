Nykaa to host beauty, lifestyle festival 'Nykaaland' in Mumbai

If you are still wondering what Nykaaland has in store for you, allow us to give you a few cues! Picture Alice in Wonderland with a touch of ‘Beautycore’- a captivating blend of beauty's sparkle and fashion’s glamour, intertwined with boundless inspiration and creativity, all crafted to delight your senses. Expect a splendid curation of global favourites, homegrown legends and hidden gems under one roof, showcasing Nykaa’s distinct and remarkable offerings in beauty and some of the most exciting curations from Nykaa Fashion.

One can expect a multitude of tech interventions, cutting-edge product experiences, never-seen-before avatars and offerings from brands, along with the world’s best makeup artists, dermatologists, entrepreneurs, tastemakers and opinion leaders coming together for a discourse on everything beauty, fashion and lifestyle. Nykaa Fashion will bring to consumers fashion-centric experiences, helping them discover the latest and the most style-forward collections. And in line with Nykaaland’s spirit of self-expression, the programming will include an equally incredible assortment of music and entertainment, making it a must-attend for all, whether they’re looking to explore cult brands, discover the latest viral trends or simply be part of the country’s first such experience!