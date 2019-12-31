Of burgeoning beards and consumerism around this trend

A host of brands, all servicing 'the male beard' has probably been the biggest change in the FMCG sector in India in the last few years. The male grooming segment has witnessed rapid entry of multiple players with a bulk of them being launched in 2015. Popular brands like The Man Company, The Bombay Shaving Company, Beardo and Ustraa were all started in the same year – 2015. Beard related products aren't new, however. FMCG giant P&G launched its beard related vertical Gillette in India in 1993. Brands like Old Spice, Vi John, Dettol, Godrej, Park Avenue, Axe and Nivea have had a say in the space of men's grooming for years. But much of the conversation that these brands carried forward was about cutting a man's facial hair and not nurturing it. They offered products like creams, gels, lotions, razors and electronic shavers (from Gillette, Havells, Nova, Phillips, etc.).