Olympic champion Mirabai Chanu partners with Star Cement to inspire future builders

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
This new campaign featuring Mirabai Chanu is set to launch soon.
Star Cement, a cement brand of Northeast India and a growing brand in West Bengal & Bihar, has announced a partnership with the Olympic medallist, Mirabai Chanu. Star Cement partners with Olympic medallist Mirabai Chanu, emphasising commitment to excellence and strength.
Mirabai Chanu, known for her global achievements, will star in Star Cement's new TV commercial. Her inspiring journey from a Manipur village to Olympic success aligns with the brand's values. The campaign aims to inspire unity and progress in the region.
Pradeep Purohit, chief operating officer of Star Cement, said “We are ecstatic to welcome Mirabai Chanu as the face of our new campaign. Her unwavering dedication, relentless perseverance, and inspiring success story perfectly align with the ethos of Star Cement. We believe that this partnership will not only elevate our brand image but also inspire millions across the region to strive for excellence in their own endeavours. Mirabai Chanu’s incredible journey from her roots in Manipur to achieving global recognition is nothing short of inspiring. Her story of resilience and triumph mirrors the values we uphold at Star Cement.”
Mirabai Chanu, reflecting on the association, said, “I am deeply honoured to be associated with Star Cement, a brand that symbolises strength and reliability. Through this campaign, I aspire to motivate people to build their dreams with the same determination and hard work that has been the cornerstone of my journey. Together, we can construct a stronger and more resilient future.”
Mirabai Chanu is exclusively managed by IOS Sports & Entertainment, who are also the official marketing partner of Indian Olympic Association. This partnership between Star Cement and Mirabai was facilitated by IOS Sports & Entertainment.
Shoot of the television commercial featuring Mirabai Chanu is already done under the guidance of Dibyajyoti Guha, brand head of Star Cement and will be launched across multiple platforms in the coming weeks. The campaign focuses on resilience, determination, and collective efforts towards a brighter future.