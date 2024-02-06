Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra joins Team Visa as brand ambassador

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Chopra's partnership with Visa marks him as the second Indian athlete to join Team Visa.
Visa has signed up Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra as a Team Visa athlete ahead of the Olympic Games in Paris in 2024. Chopra’s collaboration with Visa makes him the second athlete from India to join Team Visa and other global athletes, reinforcing Visa’s salience in and commitment towards sports.
"Sports is one of the strongest unifying factors worldwide and Visa is delighted to have the nation’s pride, Neeraj Chopra, join Team Visa and be our brand ambassador. As a trusted brand in digital payments, we truly believe in uplifting everyone, everywhere. Thus, by championing sports and sportspersons and our association with India's Olympics icon Neeraj Chopra, we underscore our dedication to support inspirational athletes across sporting disciplines", said Sandeep Ghosh, group country manager, India and South Asia, Visa.
Neeraj, said, “I am excited to be associated with Visa, a brand that all of us have been so familiar with. Trust and consistency are essentials of every partnership and Visa has stood for these principles for several years now. I hope that through this association, we can inspire people to go from strength to strength with the values of hard work and consistent commitment.”
According to the release, it signed PV Sindhu as the first Team Visa athlete from India in 2019, for the Olympics Games Tokyo 2020. Visa has supported the Olympic and Paralympic Games as a worldwide sponsor since 1986, a commitment that extends through 2032, serving as the exclusive payment technology partner.