OMD’s Anisha Iyer will not stop hurling truth bombs at clients

The “dhanda” approach is all about making the marketing agency relevant to the company's CEO and not just the CMO. “If an agency is going to be accountable only for mind metrics that are tracked by market research firms then it restricts its life to the CMO of the company,” she cautions. “If we instead talk about increasing market share, suddenly the conversation is with the CEO. And that is what we want.” And Iyer says that with at least six of OMD’s major clients, the agency gets a seat at the table with the CEO every quarter.