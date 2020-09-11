OnePlus’ ‘shot on’ campaign this year is a full COVID documentary

Siddhant Narayan, head of marketing - India, OnePlus says that the idea started out as a raw thought when the lockdown started. “We were contemplating how we can document the lives of people in different genres with different experiences. We wanted to keep it very subtle. While the camera was the heart of everything, the idea was to allow them (the influencers) to experience and express through the device. There was a conscious decision to keep it from looking like a mainline film or a brand marketing campaign.”