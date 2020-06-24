OnePlus to launch ‘more affordable’ smartphones in India and Europe

The move would also be a major change in OnePlus’ market strategy as the brand has primarily been playing in the ‘premium’ space, launching a flagship at a time. Unlike most other smartphone brands, OnePlus’ product portfolio has been lean and has always targeted consumers at the top of the pyramid. It has been somewhat closer to Apple’s iPhone. With an affordable product line, OnePlus could be looking at grabbing share from players like Xiaomi, Oppo, realme, Vivo, among others. Lau also indicated that there has been significant demand across markets for a OnePlus phone with a pocket-friendly price tag.