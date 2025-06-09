Only 1 in 10 Indians take multivitamin supplements, we want to change that: Centrum India

Despite rising health consciousness, only 1 in 10 Indians regularly consume multivitamins, according to internal estimates shared by Centrum India. This insight, backed by findings from their study conducted with Kantar, points to a massive gap in nutritional supplementation—especially in a country where 43% of people report experiencing low energy levels from time to time.

It’s this very need that Centrum, a multivitamin brand, is tapping into with its latest launch — Centrum Recharge, a sugar-free, effervescent powder that offers a blend of energy, immunity, and hydration for both adults and kids.

In April 2025, Haleon launched Centrum Recharge in India, marking its entry into the country's energy drink mix segment. Atish Negi, category lead – Vitamin & Mineral Supplements, Haleon ISC, explains the insights behind the product’s development, the choice of brand ambassador, and how the company is working to democratise wellness in India.

Rising Awareness, Shifting Behaviours

“The idea behind Centrum Recharge was rooted in a noticeable shift — globally and in India — towards proactive health management,” says Negi. “Earlier, people would take action only when a health issue arose. Now, there’s a growing understanding that maintaining good health means being proactive, not just reactive.”

While most people are aware of macronutrients like proteins and carbohydrates, Negi says there’s less awareness around the importance of micronutrients — essential vitamins and minerals that support everyday bodily functions.

“This is where we identified a need gap,” he explains. “People often take multivitamins only in response to feeling unwell. We saw an opportunity to educate Indian consumers on the benefits of daily supplementation as a proactive habit.”

To promote Centrum Recharge, Haleon launched a multimedia campaign featuring Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma as the brand ambassador. The campaign emphasises the importance of replenishing daily nutrient losses to combat fatigue and maintain vitality.

Targeted, Multi-Platform Marketing

Centrum Recharge's marketing strategy is sharply focused on personalised, multi-platform storytelling rather than one-size-fits-all messaging. Campaigns are tailored for distinct personas—like working professionals, athletes, and parents—and are being pushed through YouTube and mega OTT platforms using specific creatives.

That’s why you’ll see different campaigns running simultaneously—tailored separately for kids and adults.

On social media, Influencer collaborations with fitness-focused creators are helping deepen the brand’s connection with health-conscious audiences. “We’re not just marketing a product—we’re addressing a lifestyle need,” says negi.

On choosing Anushka Sharma as the face of Centrum in India from the outset, Negi describes it as a strategic decision rooted in brand alignment. He explains “When entering the Indian market, we wanted a brand ambassador who reflects our values and energy.”

Anushka’s credibility and persona aligned well with the brand, he says. “She’s been with us since launch and continues to be part of our campaigns, including the recent push for Centrum Recharge. Having a trusted face definitely helps in building consumer confidence.”

Who Is Centrum Recharge Meant For?

While the campaign features scenarios involving school students, working professionals, and people with active lifestyles, Negi clarifies that Centrum Recharge is designed for a wide audience.

“There are many barriers— perceived cost, lack of access, or the idea that supplements are only for when you're sick,” he points out.

To tackle this, Centrum Recharge was developed as a tasty, easy-to-consume effervescent powder priced affordably at Rs 10 per sachet. “If we really want to democratise multivitamin use in India, accessibility and price matter — and that’s what we focused on.”

The product’s core benefits — energy, immunity, and hydration — cater to a variety of consumers. “We call them wellness strivers,” says Negi. “People who are active, health-conscious, or just trying to keep up with demanding work schedules — these are the people who benefit most from consistent supplementation.”

According to IMARC, India dietary supplements market size reached Rs 178.6 billion in 2024. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach Rs 557.7 billion by 2033, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 12.82% during 2025-2033.

Taste Without the Sugar

The energy and hydration segment may be crowded, but Centrum Recharge sets itself apart with a superior formulation that delivers nearly twice the vitamins and minerals compared to other offerings, and crucially, contains no added sugar—addressing a growing demand for cleaner, more wholesome energy options.

Despite being sugar-free, taste hasn’t been compromised. “We did a very in-depth usage test study. The flavour profile was refined after multiple iterations,” said Negi. The fizziness from the effervescent powder makes it an enjoyable experience, setting it apart from regular energy drinks.

A Smart Split: Kids & Adults

The differentiation between products for kids and adults was intentional. Supplements can often be confusing, especially for younger audiences and Gen Z who might not know what to consume unless prescribed. By tailoring formulations to recommended dietary allowances (RDA) defined by ICMR 2020, Centrum ensures age-specific and need-specific nutrition. Even their multivitamin tabs are differentiated—for men, women, and those 50+.

Rather than competing only with traditional energy drinks, Centrum Recharge positions itself as a healthier way to recharge, appealing to a broader base that includes ORS users, multivitamin buyers, and anyone looking for everyday supplements to boost energy, immunity, and hydration.

Fitness-Driven Activations and Sampling

Beyond media, Centrum Recharge is investing in experiential activations to drive real-world trials. Its partnership with Cult.Fit enables on-ground sampling and conversations with health advisors during weekend fitness sessions. It’s also engaging with running clubs and sports venues, ensuring that consumers can try the product in their natural, active settings.

Retail presence for Centrum Recharge spans D2C platforms, online marketplaces, and a pilot initiative with quick commerce platforms. Sampling remains a key strategic lever, with strong emphasis on offline trials through gyms and clubs, as well as digital trials via e-commerce and delivery channels.

“We’ve seen that once consumers try Recharge, they understand its difference instantly—taste is a huge win for us,” Negi shared.

To reinforce trust, especially in the health space, Centrum is partnering with health and fitness experts—to build credibility. These experts will participate in live sessions and create educational content to explain the science behind energy, immunity, and hydration needs, and how the product addresses them effectively.

Regional and Vernacular Reach

Recognising the diversity of the Indian market, Centrum is activating vernacular influencers and building region-specific content to increase relevance across zones. While North and West India are currently strongholds, the brand’s e-commerce-first approach ensures pan-India reach.

“India isn’t one homogenous market. We’re building for ‘many Indias’ through both our messaging and channel mix,” said Negi.

Broader Appeal with Younger Skew

While there is a clear uptake among younger, active users, the product isn’t designed just for them. The formulation appeals to a wider age group. Centrum wants to reach everyone from school kids to working professionals looking for cleaner, purposeful energy.