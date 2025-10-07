Only pride, no prejudice for Indian textiles: India launches Swadeshi 2.0

The Indian Ministry of Textiles has launched a new initiative titled 'Swadeshi Campaign', drawing inspiration from the original Swadeshi Movement of 1905. With the slogan “स्वदेशी कपड़ा देश की शान – यही है भारत की पहचान” (Swadeshi cloth is the nation’s pride; it is its identity), the campaign aims to boost domestic demand for handloom, handicrafts, and textile products made in India.

According to the government’s press release, the nationwide six-to-nine-month-long campaign is expected to:

Stimulate domestic demand by increasing textile consumption, especially among urban millennials and Gen Z.

Embed textile heritage in the national identity by repositioning Indian textiles as symbols of pride and style in the urban youth.

Empower producers by expanding market access, visibility, and income opportunities for weavers, artisans, and textile MSMEs (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises).

Integrate with the ongoing government initiatives such as Atmanirbhar Bharat, Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes for textiles, PM MITRA (Prime Minister Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel) Parks, and One District One Product (ODOP).

Encourage ministries, PSUs (Public Sector Undertakings), and educational institutions to adopt Indian textiles for uniforms, furnishings, and other purposes.

The Ministry of Textiles will organise dedicated events, social media campaigns, and collaborations with various state governments to create awareness about the campaign.

While the official announcement is dated October 4th, this isn’t the first time the term ‘Swadeshi’ has re-entered the Indian lexicon in 2025.

Following the increase in tariffs on exports from India to the USA, prominent Indian figures have been advocating for a complete boycott of foreign goods and promoting self-reliance on Indian products.

In August 2025, following US President Donald Trump's announcement of 50% tariffs on Indian products, a move cited as a response to India's ongoing purchase of Russian crude oil, Chancellor Ashok Kumar Mittal of Lovely Professional University (LPU), Punjab, made headlines by banning American soft drinks, including Coca-Cola and Pepsi, from the university's 40,000-student campus.

Similarly, yoga guru and founder of Patanjali, an Indian Ayurvedic FMCG company, Baba Ramdev, urged Indians to boycott American fast-food chains and drinks and opt for homegrown products instead.

He cautioned that “not a single Indian should be seen at McDonald’s, KFC, Subway, Coca-Cola or Pepsi outlets.” Ramdev also urged the administration to facilitate Indian industries by easing domestic taxation and providing incentives. He issued a call to upgrade India’s education and medical infrastructure to encourage citizens of the world to come to India to avail themselves of these facilities.

The Indian textile and clothing (apparel) market was valued at approximately $222.08 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.98%, according to the IMARC Group, an international market research firm.

Of this total, around 80% is consumed domestically, with households accounting for about 50-58% and industries (technical/home textiles) for 21-29%, while exports make up roughly 20% of the market, according to the Ministry of Textiles.

Additionally, the GST reforms implemented from September 2025 have reduced the GST on raw materials like man-made fibres (MMF) from 18% and yarn from 12% to a uniform 5%, reducing production costs for manufacturers. At the same time, the GST rate on ready-made garments priced up to Rs 2,500 has been set at 5%, up from the earlier Rs 1,000 limit.

It remains to be seen whether the upcoming six to nine months of the Swadeshi Campaign by the Indian Ministry of Textiles, in culmination with the recent GST reforms and growing Make in India sentiment among Indians, will reflect in statistics soon.