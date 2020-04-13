Optimism remains high despite expectations of lower income: McKinsey survey

To curb the rapid spread of COVID-19 The Government of India announced a three-week-long nationwide lockdown starting March 24. Market research firm McKinsey & Company’s report ‘Indian consumer sentiment during the coronavirus crisis’ suggests that about half of Indians (of consumers surveyed) say they are highly optimistic of an economic rebound within the next two or three months. They also expect a short-term reduction in income and savings, and a need to spend cautiously or cut back. Most consumers say they are very concerned with the safety of their family, followed by overall public health, and the economy.