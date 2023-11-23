Order snacks with just one tap! Swiggy Instamart launches BOLT Snackstation

Swiggy is delivering a coaster equipped with NFC and QR technology that ports users to a snack station with just a tap or scan.
To simplify ordering snacks, Swiggy Instamart is sending coaster cards at no cost to users making Instamart purchases. By tapping or scanning the card, users will directly enter the BOLT Snackstation without browsing the regular menu on the Swiggy app.
The exclusive collection in the bolt is put together by Thums Up. It comprises a curated list of munchies and beverages, possible ready-to-go combos and trending snacks. Additionally, it uses AI to track orders and suggests snacks based on user's preferences.
Influencers are actively sharing their experiences with the snack station and the brand encourages all users to follow suit, tagging Swiggy Instamart's account.
Customers can easily get drinks and snacks delivered in 10 minutes using the BOLT Snackstation. Moreover, the brochure sent along the coaster says that the brand will bring out more interesting keep-at-home offerings for instant access to various curated product collections.