Orkla, owner of MTR Foods, restructures India Business

As part of this reorganisation, Sanjay Sharma, the former CEO of MTR, has been appointed as the CEO of Orkla India. Sharma will oversee the operations of the three business units, each of which will have its own independent CEO, reporting to Sharma. This restructuring will result in a broader product portfolio for Orkla India, incorporating products from MTR and Eastern, as well as a robust international presence through the newly established IB unit. Both MTR and Eastern will maintain their distinct brand identities while benefiting from the synergies, expertise, and cost advantages that this restructuring provides.