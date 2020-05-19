OYO introduces ‘Sanitised Stays’ with minimal touch SOPs

'Sanitised Stays' with minimal touch:

Check in and check out: OYO is in the process of revamping guest check in and check out to a minimal touch process. The hotel chain is in the process of acquiring the required approvals for guests to upload their IDs, use a QR code, etc., to complete formalities.

Minimal contact service: To ensure social distancing at all customer-facing touchpoints, OYO will introduce minimal contact room service and will train the housekeeping staff on the same.

'Sanitised Stays' tag: All OYO properties listed on the platform will display the level of sanitisation on the bookings page. Hotels will go through regular background audit checks for sanitisation, hygiene and protective equipment. All those properties that have cleared background checks will display the ‘Sanitised Stays’ tag on their bookings page. Furthermore, a guest audit will be conducted on the properties regularly to ensure that feedback, reviews and recommendations are taken into consideration to ensure continuity of the ‘Sanitised Stays’ tag.

Training of on-ground teams: The new training module will incorporate SOPs on the changed operating procedures across functions like:

Health screening for guests as well as staff.

Proper sanitisation of the space frequently with the placement of hand sanitisers at the reception and the (increased) need to wear safety gear at all times.

Encourage in-room dining.

Distance marker signs painted on floors to highlight the correct physical distance people must maintain in order to social distance correctly.

Guests will be requested to handle their own luggage as far as possible (unless the guest is a senior citizen, or has a physical impediment).

Policies for dealing with outside suppliers and contractors complying with health advisories and government regulations.