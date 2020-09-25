OYO launches COVID-19 travel assistance, facilitates infection testing for customers

Given the reality around COVID-19, leisure travel took a backseat to business or essential travel in the past couple of months, leaving little room for recovery of predominantly tourist destinations. However, on the brighter side, with each unlocking phase and the reopening of states, there’s a positive upswing for consumers aspiring to travel in the next three months. As per OYO’s consumer use cases, 56 per cent of consumers will be travelling for leisure while 43 per cent would travel for business. When asked about their next travel destination, most respondents opted for Kerala, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Rajasthan. Amongst these, 45 per cent of leisure travelers would prefer hill stations like Shimla, Mussoorie while the remaining 55 per cent of leisure travelers would prefer non-hill station destinations like Goa, Agra, and Jaipur.