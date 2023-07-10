OYO to add 500 hotels in host cities of cricket world cup: Report

Hotel prices in host cities have seen sharp spikes after the venues were announced.
Hospitality chain OYO, as per The Economic Times, will add 500 new hotels in the next three months in the host cities of the upcoming ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup.
The new hotels will be strategically located near the host stadiums ensuring ease of access for cricket fans.
"OYO will add 500 hotels in host cities in the next three months to meet the demand for the Cricket World Cup. We want to ensure that everyone who is travelling from far away to watch their favourite teams has access to comfortable and affordable accommodation," ET quoted an OYO spokesperson.
This development comes after hotel rates saw sharp spikes once the world cup venues were announced.
The tournament will start on October 5, and conclude on November 19, and the host cities are Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Dharamsala, Chennai, Lucknow, Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Pune.