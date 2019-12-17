Packaged chutney for time-strapped millennials

A quick chat with Mother’s Recipe's Sanjana Desai on the new launch.
Foods brand Mother's Recipe just introduced a range of 'chutneys'. The products are available in variants like Delhi Chaat Chutney, Bhelpuri Chutney, Red Chilli Garlic Chutney, Samosa Chutney and Tamarind Date Chutney. With a 200 gm spout pack, the brand is building on the convenience factor while targeting the younger lot.
Commenting on the new range, Sanjana Desai, executive director, Mother’s Recipe – Desai Foods, says, “Smaller grammage and lower MRP packs are good trial packs. Consumers don't mind trying them. They are not ready to commit to a larger pack size, they don't want to store too much in the fridge and want to be sure about the product first. For now, we are trying to create trial generation in various ways. A convenient pack really helps that.”
“There's a lack of time and skills among millennials and working households, and that's where the chutneys come in. We noticed that people today have samosas with ketchup. We want to remind people that samosas taste best with sweet brown tamarind chutney,” Desai adds.
The products are available in all hypermarkets, exclusive Mother’s Recipe outlets and local retail stores across Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad and on e-commerce portals like Bigbasket. The brand's product portfolio includes pickles, Ready to Cook (RTC) spice mixes, condiments, papads, appalams, instant mixes and now, chutneys.
"Chutneys don't yet have a bay in stores. We are in a way trying to create a category." Sanjana Desai
“We were discussing where we will be merchandising on the shelves. Unlike Chinese sauces and ketchups, there isn't an organised category for chutneys, which don't yet have a bay in stores. We are in a way trying to create a category,” she explains.
Desai reveals that the company's internal research shows that most of the chutney consumption takes place outside the house with items like samosa, bhel, etc. The brand is going to use street carts for promotions and will look into creating a strong digital presence with content around snacking cultures, quick recipes and usages of chutneys. Mother's Recipe will also extend the brand tagline 'Taste The Love' to the new range of products.