Packaged chutney for time-strapped millennials

Commenting on the new range, Sanjana Desai, executive director, Mother’s Recipe – Desai Foods, says, “Smaller grammage and lower MRP packs are good trial packs. Consumers don't mind trying them. They are not ready to commit to a larger pack size, they don't want to store too much in the fridge and want to be sure about the product first. For now, we are trying to create trial generation in various ways. A convenient pack really helps that.”