Pandemic era surge in biryani recipe searches brings good news for ingredient brands

The ‘kits’ and spice sachets cater to the third kind. A company source aware of the sales of Kohinoor’s Biryani kits says that online sales have doubled over the last several months. Kohinoor currently offers the kits in three Biryani variants – Hyderabadi, Sindhi and Lucknowi. Each kit makes about a kilo of Biryani and is priced at around Rs 100. The source suggests that the company is trying hard to match pace with the high demand, especially on e-commerce channels. While it used to be limited to larger cities since its launch a couple of years back, adoption recently has grown in smaller cities (especially due to e-commerce).