Paragon undergoes rebranding exercise ahead of completing 50 years

Sachin Joseph, executive VP at Paragon said, “Zid Chalte Rehne Ki embodies Paragon’s core values, honouring the astounding resilience, courage and unending optimism that defines the Indian people. It serves as a tribute to the incredible spirit of Indians. Through this campaign, we are reconnecting with everyday heroes who personify these qualities by ensuring our commitment to stand by their side, providing them with comfort and support. For a long time we have focused on a more contemporary crowd and setting. However, keeping in mind the emotional connection that the masses have for the brand, we decided that it’s time to focus back on the core.”