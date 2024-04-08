Parksons Cartamundi and Mumbai Indians collaborate to launch new playing cards

Mumbai Indians Cold Foil Paper Playing Cards: Presenting the official Mumbai Indians Cold Foil Playing Cards - Season 2024, an opulent deck with a premium feel and stunning light reflection. Crafted with a cutting-edge printing process called "cold foil," these cards feature intricate gold details showcasing the Mumbai Indians logo and cricket elements. Imagine a special type of printing that uses metallic foil instead of ink, allowing for incredibly detailed and vibrant designs! Shining gold foil detailed with the Mumbai Indians logo and cricket team characteristics, these cards come in a custom-made, sturdy box shaped like a jersey. Their glittering texture and fully themed artwork make them ideal for a variety of card games such as Blackjack, Poker, and Rummy. These cards represent the spirit of the Mumbai Indians cricket team with each hand dealt, making them a must-have for both fans and card enthusiasts. This product is priced at Rs. 999/- and is available across general trade, Official MIShop, Amazon and Art Of Cards.