Parle Agro bets on ‘beer-like’ apple drink to expand fruit fizz portfolio

Chauhan says that the plan was always to launch after the COVID-induced lockdown was lifted across markets. “India sees two summers in any case. There’s always a first summer and a second one. We just got out of the monsoons, and it is a great opportunity to look at infusing the market with something new after the massive impact of pandemic. Things are slowly getting back to normal. There is a great spurt in out of home consumption again, and the on-spot (Rs 10) packs play a big role.”