“People have started to like their lockdown habits”: Kantar study

In the short-term brands and retailers need to prove their value

As the financial impact of the crisis becomes increasingly apparent, across the world consumers consistently speak of a sense of pride in finding value, making smart decisions, and quietly enabling their own long-term success. 53 per cent of consumers are paying more attention to products on sale (vs 36 per cent in wave 1). Offering discounts and promotions is now the third highest expectation of brands, (vs 5th in wave 2). 69 per cent of consumers say a shopping list is more important now globally as well as in India. Beyond pricing strategies, consumers expect brands to keep advertising and acknowledge the crisis; three in four (74 per cent) are happy with the volume of advertising, and only 14 per cent want to see pre-pandemic ‘normal’ advertising. Two thirds of consumers are looking for help and advice - for themselves (64 per cent) and their communities (65 per cent) in the adverts they see and in actual brand behaviour. In India too, more than half of consumers would like to see lot more of advertising which shows what brands are doing to help the community (57 per cent) and the people themselves (54 per cent).