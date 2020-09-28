“People will carry sanitisers as a hygiene habit, but frequency of usage will decline”: Priti A Sureka, Emami

“All said and done, sanitisers were a very small category pre-COVID. We always had our plans to launch our hygiene line, but only advanced it by a year, considering the situation. We have a lot of antiseptic equity along with the additional benefit of moisturisation. Consumers are looking for products that don’t dry out the skin. They require ‘germ-kill’, but also need something that keeps their hands soft. This is the legitimate the space for BoroPlus,” says Sureka.