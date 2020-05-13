Pizza Hut initiates ‘contactless takeaway’ across restaurants in India

With contactless takeaway, customers need to place orders on the Pizza Hut app, m-site, website or via the menu board in stores.
QSR brand Pizza Hut will now offer contactless takeaway across all operational stores in India. The company will continue its oven-to-home contactless delivery facility as well, which has been functioning throughout the lockdown.
With contactless takeaway, customers need to place orders on the Pizza Hut app, m-site, website or via the menu board in stores. Freshly baked food is then transferred straight from the oven into disinfected boxes. The container is then sealed with tamper-proof stickers to ensure that only the consumer is able to touch the meal inside. The staff thereafter places the order on a designated pre-sanitized table from where the customers can pick up their orders and exit without any direct contact.
Talking about contactless takeaway, Neha, marketing director, Pizza Hut India says, “With the easing of lockdown norms, more people will be out and about for work and will need access to safe and hygienic food. Our contactless takeaway service ensures that customers can pick-up their order while on-the-go, in an easy and fast manner, without compromising on their safety. It is the need of the hour and we are happy to have responded quickly by starting this service in India.”
Earlier, Pizza Hut had implemented regulatory protocols and guidelines like thermal screening of employees and visitors, mandatory use of face masks and gloves, washing hands every 30 minutes and disinfecting all kitchen surfaces, food packing boxes, delivery bags and bikes. The brand has been following a contactless delivery system, wherein the Pizza Hut delivery executive places the packed food on a clean surface, near the doorstep of the customer and waits at a distance of 6 feet to make sure that the customer has picked up the order.