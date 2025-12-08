PNB’s ‘women-first’ approach: Why Harmanpreet Kaur is more than a brand face

When Punjab National Bank (PNB) unveiled cricketer Harmanpreet Kaur as its first-ever female brand ambassador last week, the announcement predictably made headlines. But behind the ceremony, the framed PNB jersey and the bat engraved with her name, the bank’s leadership insists the move is not just a branding milestone. It signals the centrepiece of a deeper cultural and strategic shift within the 130-year-old institution.

In an interaction with afaqs!, PNB MD and CEO Ashok Chandra says the partnership with the World Cup-winning Indian women’s cricket captain was the result of months of internal discussion. The goal was clear. If the bank was preparing a fresh slate of initiatives aimed at women, both customers and employees, then the face of those efforts needed to reflect that intent.

Ashok Chandra, MD & CEO, PNB

“We discussed the onboarding of Harmanpreet Kaur as brand ambassador for a few months now. We wanted our new initiatives to have a woman brand ambassador, because 29 percent of our workforce are women,” Chandra says. “We factored that in when deciding our next brand ambassador, and we chose her.” He adds that the decision was also meant to motivate the bank’s women employees.

Authenticity played a key role in the choice. Kaur has been a PNB customer since childhood.

“She has been banking with PNB since childhood, and so has her family. Our CRM is good, which is why they have been part of this brand,” Chandra notes. The bank believes this long-standing relationship adds credibility at a time when consumers are increasingly sceptical about celebrity endorsements.

The collaboration spans two years and is intended to extend beyond campaign films or launch events. PNB plans to involve Kaur in several upcoming rollouts, especially those designed for women. These include savings products that offer a ten lakh rupee cancer insurance cover, zero balance accounts with free debit and credit cards, and family account benefits.

All of these were first announced on April 12 this year, on the bank’s foundation day. By placing Kaur at the centre of its women-focused portfolio, PNB hopes to widen recognition and adoption for this category.

At the ceremony held at PNB’s corporate office, Kaur joined M. Nagaraju, secretary (financial services), and Ashok Chandra to unveil four offerings. These included the PNB RuPay Metal Credit Card Luxura, PNB One 2.0, an upgraded version of Punjab National Bank's all-in-one mobile banking app; Digi Surya Ghar, which is a digital loan scheme to finance rooftop solar systems; and the bank’s onboarding on the IIBX Portal.

PNB believes her personal journey adds weight to the narrative. A self-made athlete from Moga who rose to become a World Cup-winning captain, her story embodies aspiration and resilience. These are qualities the bank wants to align with its evolving brand identity.

This collaboration also fits into PNB’s larger transformation plan. The bank has been working to modernise its digital services and reposition itself as a more agile institution with sharper consumer insight. The unveiling of PNB One 2.0, its refreshed digital banking platform, is one example of this shift. Chandra described the partnership as a long-term commitment, not a mere campaign-led association.

By anchoring its women-centric initiatives to a figure with national visibility and cross-generational appeal, PNB hopes to make deeper inroads into a segment that remains under-served by traditional banking. Women represent nearly one-third of PNB’s workforce, but the bank wants its customer base to reflect a more deliberate push towards inclusivity, financial cushioning and easier access to credit.

The leadership expects Kaur’s presence to be catalytic. It believes she will help widen recognition for products crafted for women and provide a motivational lift for internal teams. The launch may have started as a brand announcement, but PNB argues that the symbolism, both inward and outward, is where the real impact will unfold.

Kaur’s endorsement momentum after the World Cup win

The timing of her association with PNB coincides with a sharp rise in Kaur’s commercial appeal. After leading India to the 2025 Women’s World Cup title, her brand value has surged. Industry reports note that she had over eight brand associations before the tournament. Since the win, that number is expected to grow significantly as brands seek to tap into the visibility and goodwill generated by the team’s historic achievement.

Within a day of the victory, she was signed by real estate developer Omaxe as its brand ambassador. She is already the face of Boost Energy, CEAT Tyres and Glow & Lovely, among others.