Pokémon partners with Mumbai Indians for IPL 2024

The Match Ticket Giveaway campaign will be held from April 18 to 22 in which tickets for the remaining three Mumbai Indians matches will be up for grabs. Three lucky winners (one for each match) from all the participants who meet campaign regulations will receive five tickets each. The Mumbai Indians Jersey Giveaway campaign will run from April 25 to May 13. Three participants who meet all campaign regulations will win a Mumbai Indians Jersey each. Details of the campaigns are available on Pokémon India’s official website.