Polycab India partners with Madison Media for ICC World Cup 2023

"Polycab's bold decision to go in for ground sponsorship + broadcast sponsorship was indeed a smart move, charactering the Company’s ability to make big moves in every area from manufacturing and building capacity to supply chain and dealer relationships. The scale of the recent launch of the new Brand Identity with glitz and glamour said a lot about the company’s aggressive plans yet to unfold in the near future. I am glad that both Madison Media and PMG rose to the occasion to do full justice to the Brand. I have no doubt that this initiative will pay rich dividends in the years to come. With India’s brilliant undefeated performance to date and given the nation's enthusiasm and interest in the tournament augur well for the Brand’s continued meteoric rise", said Sam Balsara, Chairman, Madison World on this association.