Polycab India partners with Madison Media for ICC World Cup 2023

India's leading electrical goods company, Polycab India recently underwent a complete brand refresh, changing the concept from "Polycab - Connection Zindagi Ka" to "Polycab – Ideas. Connected". Madison Media and Professional Management Group (PMG), both Units of Madison World has partnered with Polycab in taking its new communication far and wide, by leveraging the Country’s biggest media opportunity of the year 2023 through ground sponsorship and broadcast sponsorship - the ICC World Cup 2023, currently being played in India.
Earlier this year, Madison Media and PMG collaborated with Polycab India for an opportunity to get into a strategic partnership with International Cricket Council (ICC), making Polycab the official partner of the prestigious tournaments. This association included Polycab’s Ground sponsorship of all major ICC men's and women's events until 2023 including the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023, which took place in South Africa, the ICC World Test Championship 2023, held in United Kingdom and the ICC Men's World Cup 2023, currently ongoing in India.
Madison Media also collaborated with Polycab further in extending its on-ground association with on-air TV sponsorship on Star Sports TV during the World Cup. The ICC World Cup attracts millions of viewers across the globe, almost 80% from India. Polycab is one of the ‘Associate Sponsors’ for the ICC World Cup on Star Sports and will be visible across more than 12 national and regional TV channels.
“It is a matter of great pride for Polycab, a reputed home-grown brand with presence in 60+ countries, to partner with the International Cricket Council. The game is a passion for millions of fans worldwide, and being driven by the same philosophy, we at Polycab understand the importance of connecting with our customers through their passion. We are delighted to partner with ICC to support cricket and together we will create a memorable experience for our patrons, Madison and PMG’s expertise and innovation have revolutionized our partnership, ensuring maximum visibility and impact”, commented Nilesh Malani, Executive President and chief marketing officer, Polycab India about Polycab’s association with ICC and their new brand identity.
"Polycab's bold decision to go in for ground sponsorship + broadcast sponsorship was indeed a smart move, charactering the Company’s ability to make big moves in every area from manufacturing and building capacity to supply chain and dealer relationships. The scale of the recent launch of the new Brand Identity with glitz and glamour said a lot about the company’s aggressive plans yet to unfold in the near future. I am glad that both Madison Media and PMG rose to the occasion to do full justice to the Brand. I have no doubt that this initiative will pay rich dividends in the years to come. With India’s brilliant undefeated performance to date and given the nation's enthusiasm and interest in the tournament augur well for the Brand’s continued meteoric rise", said Sam Balsara, Chairman, Madison World on this association.