Polycab unveils futuristic brand identity; aims for ₹26,000 crore business by 2026

The brand is undergoing a transformation aimed at making it more modern, contemporary, and relatable to the youth.
Polycab, a prominent wire and cable manufacturer, is undergoing a major transformation aimed at modernisation and enhanced appeal to the younger demographic. This renewed brand identity is closely aligned with the company's ambitious business objectives.
Speaking about the brand’s vision, Nikhil Jaisinghani, executive director, Polycab India says, “Our vision is to become the largest electrical player in India and we want to own the electric segment in the best way we can.”
Inder T Jaisinghani, chairman and managing director, Polycab India states that they are expecting an approximate business of Rs 20,000 crore by 2026. The company embarked on its transformation journey approximately two years ago, achieving substantial progress by elevating its topline from Rs 9,000 crore to Rs 14,000 crore during this period. This accomplishment has been propelled by a concerted emphasis on new product development and enhancing customer engagement.
“We want to evolve from a manufacturing-centric product-only organisation to a solution-driven organisation for the consumers. We want to support our consumers by strengthening our offerings and simplify their lives,” adds Gandharv Tongia, executive director and CFO, Polycab India.
New brand identity
Polycab wants to offer a comprehensive suite of electrical solutions focused on sustainability and safety for modern living. They have also introduced a forward-looking brand line, signifying the evolution from its previous positioning of ‘Connection Zindagi Ka’ to ‘Ideas. Connected.’
The new identity has been designed and visualised by Interbrand.
Nilesh Malani, executive president and CMO, Polycab India, says, “The new philosophy aims at simplifying what we want to communicate and our solutions. The entire narrative will be built around simplifying the very technical products.”
The new logo
Malani also unveiled the brand’s new logo and says the new visual identity draws inspiration from ‘dawn’, encapsulating values of dream, hope and vision.
The ‘O’ will be the core signal going forward for Polycab.
Red- indicates the cables and wire businesses
Blue- signifies their connection with consumers
Purple- signifies futuristic solutions which Polycab intends to develop further.
Malani further states that Polycab will be amplifying the transformation campaign through a 360-degree campaign. It is also the official partner for the ICC Men’s World Cup and will be extensively present on digital, TV as well as on-ground during the tournament.
The brand has also rolled out a new TVC aligning with the new positioning. The story showcases the brand’s advanced products blending with the everyday lives of consumers and making it easier.
The TVC has been conceptualised by Ogilvy India.