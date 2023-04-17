Post Office Studios partners with Mumbai Indians to create an animated film

Post Office Studios specializes in creating design driven, tech-enabled, immersive content at scale for brands, setting new benchmarks with every campaign that they undertake
Mumbai Indians has partnered with Post Office, the immersive content studio of Kulfi Collective, to create an animated film ahead of the T20 cricket season.
Post Office Studios specializes in creating design driven, tech-enabled, immersive content at scale for brands, setting new benchmarks with every campaign that they undertake. For the Mumbai Indians, they tapped into the innate feeling of pride of being a Mumbaikar and invoked a sense of belonging for the fandom over a shared passion for cricket and love for the maximum city.
The journey of a cricket ball drives the concept of this compelling animated film. It encapsulates the raw emotions and the obsession of the die-hard ‘Paltan’ as the ball travels from iconic Mumbai locations, offering a nostalgic glimpse of the city's authentic and unique flavor, and establishing what it means to be a Mumbai Indians fan. The journey concludes at the beloved Wankhede stadium on match day, ending in a vivid celebration. The fast-paced, rhythmic narrative perfectly captures the energy and excitement of the city and its people for their team - The Mumbai Indians!
“Passion for cricket in India is huge! As IPL 2023 was around the corner, the client wanted a highly engaging, fast paced and upbeat content piece that encapsulates the emotions of the die-hard MI fans while also keeping it authentic and relatable to Mumbaikars. We came up with the tagline #KarTaiyaari, phir ek baari (get ready one more time) and it was a fun ride from pitch to play! We collaborated with RAPBOSS to create this foot-tapping piece and used 2D and cel animation to bring the video to life. We’re proud of the final video and were thrilled to work with the MI team!” said Kushal Bhor, creative director, Post Office Studios.