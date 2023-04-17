Post Office Studios partners with Mumbai Indians to create an animated film

“Passion for cricket in India is huge! As IPL 2023 was around the corner, the client wanted a highly engaging, fast paced and upbeat content piece that encapsulates the emotions of the die-hard MI fans while also keeping it authentic and relatable to Mumbaikars. We came up with the tagline #KarTaiyaari, phir ek baari (get ready one more time) and it was a fun ride from pitch to play! We collaborated with RAPBOSS to create this foot-tapping piece and used 2D and cel animation to bring the video to life. We’re proud of the final video and were thrilled to work with the MI team!” said Kushal Bhor, creative director, Post Office Studios.