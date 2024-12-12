Prasar Bharati and Hockey India sign MoU to broadcast HIL 2024-25

India’s national broadcaster, Prasar Bharati, has officially joined hands with Hockey India to become the official broadcast partner of the Hockey India League (HIL) 2024-25. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed in a ceremony between Abhishek Agarwal, deputy director general sports, Prasar Bharati, and Hockey India’s secretary general Bhola Nath Singh.

The signing ceremony included Navneet Sehgal, chairman, Prasar Bharati; Gaurav Dwivedi, CEO, Prasar Bharati; Ashok Tanden, member, Prasar Bharati Board; and Hockey India treasurer Sekar J Manoharan.

The upcoming Hockey India League (HIL) will feature the inaugural Women’s Hockey India League alongside the men’s competition, starting on December 28, 2024. The matches will be broadcast live on Doordarshan and Prasar Bharati’s OTT platform, Waves.

Speaking at the ceremony, Navneet Sehgal, chairman, Prasar Bharati, emphasised the importance of this partnership and stated, “This is a proud moment for hockey, a sport that has captured the hearts of millions of Indians, and for Prasar Bharati, as we come together to bring the Hockey India League to every corner of the country. Our goal is to showcase this prestigious league to households across India, including remote towns and villages where future hockey stars are emerging. With Doordarshan’s extensive reach and our OTT platform, Waves, we will ensure that the Hockey India League becomes a national celebration, inspiring a deeper connection between the sport and its fans. Together, we aim to elevate hockey’s prominence and turn it into a true festival for the entire nation.”

Highlighting the significance of this collaboration, Abhishek Agarwal, deputy director general sports, Prasar Bharati, said, “With back-to-back Olympic medals, Indian hockey has reignited a deep passion among sports enthusiasts. Through this partnership, Doordarshan is proud to support the continued revival of Indian hockey by delivering world-class coverage of the Hockey India League. Our goal is to ensure that fans across India and beyond can experience the excitement of both the men’s and women’s leagues. By broadcasting on DD Sports and the Waves platform, we are making the league more accessible than ever, giving it the exposure and visibility that a sport of such rich heritage deserves.”

Hockey India secretary general Bhola Nath Singh also expressed his excitement and stated, “The upcoming season of the Hockey India League is historic, with the debut of the Women’s Hockey India League alongside the men’s competition. Doordarshan’s unparalleled reach will allow us to bring the excitement of hockey to homes across India, connecting fans from every region to their favourite sport. We are grateful to Prasar Bharati for their vital role in making this possible and for being such an integral part of this important moment in the world of hockey. This partnership marks a significant step toward growing the sport further and ensuring that hockey continues to thrive and inspire across the nation.”

This year’s HIL will feature eight men’s teams and four women’s teams, competing across Rourkela and Ranchi, showcasing top-tier talent from India and across the globe. In addition to the live match broadcasts, the content will be multilingual and include exclusive behind-the-scenes coverage, offering fans a more engaging experience.