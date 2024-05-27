Prime Video promotes Panchayat Season 3 with giant inflatable 'lauki' balloons

These Lauki balloons were also placed in popular public locations, aiming to create buzz and anticipation about Panchayat and its new season’s premiere date. From May 25th onwards, Mumbaikars spotted them at Juhu beach and Carter Road and Jaipur residents saw them at the iconic Raj Mandir movie theatre. From May 27th onwards, the balloons are featured at crowd-pulling locations of Connaught Place and South Extension in Delhi.