Publicis Groupe India launches new AI-powered content studio for fast, scalable marketing

In a move for India’s production landscape, Publicis Groupe India today announced the launch of its content studio, a first-of-its-kind facility built to help brands create personalised, localised, and contextual content at scale and speed, delivering intelligent content for the demands of platform-led, always-on marketing.

Purpose-built for the demands of marketers, the studio combines creative talent, agile production workflows, and advanced AI-powered capabilities to enable brands to respond in real-time to cultural moments, regional nuances, and platform shifts. The studio integrates the power of technology, data, and human creativity, enabling brands to move beyond ‘content at scale’ to ‘content with relevance’. It makes content not just a creative output but a strategic business driver by ensuring every asset is culturally relevant, strategically aligned, and measurable in impact.

"Marketers today aren’t short on data or ideas. What they need is the ability to turn those insights into powerful, relevant content—faster than ever before," said Anupriya Acharya, CEO, Publicis Groupe, South Asia. "This studio does exactly that. It brings together creativity, technology and scale to act as a true growth engine for our clients."

Publicis Production has 52 studios globally, which are recognised for their technology, talent, and craft, anchored in key creative hubs including Bogotá, New York, London, Paris, Shanghai, Warsaw, and now, India.

The India Studio is built to deliver both high-end production and agile, scalable content solutions. It is equipped with editing suites, generative AI, and CGI workstations, meaning Publicis Groupe India now offers a full suite of post-production services to complement the global production arm of Publicis Groupe, Prodigious India’s existing production services.

As part of the global Publicis production network, the studio is seamlessly integrated with Publicis Groupe’s international production ecosystem through LucidLink and data asset management systems, enabling real-time collaboration across markets. “With the launch of our world-class content studio, we now house creative, production, and technology under one roof. This is truly creativity powered by craft and fuelled by data, ready to meet the pace of culture and deliver real impact for our clients," said Rajdeepak Das, CCO, Publicis Groupe, South Asia.

From beauty and auto to FMCG and tech, the studio has produced high-impact content for leading global brands. Its portfolio already spans thousands of assets across markets: product demos for Southeast Asia, festive campaigns in Australia, influencer-led content in the U.S. and more. Whether it is a new format, platform, or market, the studio is designed to scale creative assets with precision, speed, and cultural relevance.

“Production is no longer the final step; it’s the creative engine that connects strategy, media, technology, and commerce. Today, it’s not just about producing more content; it’s about producing intelligent content, made for the right audience, tailored to the right platform, and delivered at the perfect moment. With the launch of our first post-content studio, we now have the scale, speed, and precision to manage all our clients’ multi-market production needs, from start to finish.” Varun Shah, managing partner, Publicis Production

With this launch, Publicis Groupe India cements its leadership in delivering future-ready marketing solutions, where AI, creativity, and agility converge to drive brand impact.