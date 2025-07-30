PUMA and HYROX fuel India’s fitness revolution, drawing athletes from 40 countries

In a major step for India’s growing functional fitness landscape, global sportswear brand PUMA has partnered with HYROX to bring the international fitness race series to India. HYROX is a global competition that combines running and functional workouts.

The sportswear brand has been a global partner of HYROX since its inception. In India, PUMA kicked off its association with the debut HYROX event in Mumbai, which was followed by a significantly larger second edition in Delhi. A third race is scheduled for September in Mumbai.

“India has embraced HYROX with enthusiasm,” said Karthik Balagopalan, managing director, PUMA India. “The Mumbai edition was a roaring success, and Delhi saw over 50% more participation. What's most exciting is that this interest is organic—it is people genuinely discovering and wanting to challenge themselves.”

The race format consists of 8 x 1 km runs interspersed with 8 functional workouts: SkiErg, Sled Push, Sled Pull, Burpee Broad Jumps, Rowing, Farmer’s Carry, Sandbag Lunges, and Wall Balls. Launched in Germany in 2017, the event has since gained traction across Europe, the US, Australia, and now India.

A fitness race designed for the gym community

According to Deepak Raj, country head for HYROX India, the format fills a long-standing gap in the competitive fitness landscape.

“For too long, the largest fitness community—those who train in gyms—had no race that truly reflected their dedication and performance. HYROX changes that. It is a global fitness race built for everyone. Our vision is to make HYROX the largest and most inclusive endurance race in India,” said Raj.

Women made up nearly 30% of participants in both races—a milestone the team is proud of as they work to create a more inclusive fitness community. The event has also started attracting international athletes.

(L-R) Karthik Balagopalan, managing director of PUMA India; Deepak Raj, country head for HYROX India

“Our Delhi event saw participants from 40 countries, which strongly validates HYROX India’s growing global appeal. For the next race in Mumbai, we aim to have representation from 50 countries, with 15–20% of participation from overseas,” he added.

Strategic partnerships to fuel the momentum

HYROX India has already partnered with brands such as PUMA, Red Bull, Centr, Concept2, MyProtein, and Policybazaar, all of which align with its commitment to performance, inclusivity, and community.

“We’re looking at long-term partnerships that support both fitness and lifestyle integration,” said Raj.

“The goal is to build scalable communities and enhance the athlete experience across all touchpoints.”

PUMA has gone a step further by launching a dedicated line of HYROX apparel and footwear. During the race in Delhi, more than half of the participants were observed wearing the brand's gear.

“Our Nitro footwear and Ultra weave apparel use industry-leading technology to help athletes improve both strength and speed,” said Balagopalan.

Beyond cricket: PUMA’s expanded sporting focus

While PUMA remains deeply invested in cricket—with cricketers such as Harshal Patel and Riyan Parag in its lineup—the brand is steadily strengthening its presence in running and participatory sports.

In Delhi, the HYROX relay team featured PUMA-endorsed cricketers, including Ravi Bishnoi, Harshal Patel, Riyan Parag, and Anuj Rawat. Previous editions of the event showcased Olympian PR Sreejesh and footballer Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.

“Cricket continues to be key for us, but we’re actively engaging in participative formats like HYROX and running events such as the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon, NEB (which organises marathons like Tata Mumbai Marathon & Wipro Marathon in Bangalore), and the Ladakh Marathon. We also conduct over two community runs per week across India to promote grassroots fitness,” Balagopalan explained.

Interestingly, Balagopalan himself participated in the race. “It’s about walking the talk,” he said, noting that PUMA encourages its employees to actively engage in sports as part of the company’s culture.

From cricket to cross-training: PUMA's broader strategy

While cricket remains a key focus area, PUMA has been expanding into other sporting categories.

This shift indicates the brand's wider ambition to engage with participative sports in India, particularly in the realm of long-distance running. PUMA actively supports various marathons, including the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon (VDHM), and the Ladakh Marathon.

At the grassroots level, the brand conducts over two community running programmes each week across India to encourage fitness among everyday consumers.



A fitness movement is gaining ground

As functional training gains momentum across gyms and training studios in India, HYROX is emerging as a viable performance benchmark and community event.

“Initially, we had to explain HYROX’s format and purpose, but the response has been overwhelmingly positive. Gym owners now see HYROX as a retention tool and a way to differentiate themselves,” said Raj.

“Given India’s demographic diversity, the opportunity to scale with regional and gym-level partnerships is immense.” Raj sees 2025 as a year of acceleration for sports and fitness in India.

"Sport participation is growing faster than we realise. People want to invest time in themselves—not just to look good, but to feel good. With PUMA, we want to help them perform at their best,” said Balagopalan.

With its next race scheduled in Mumbai this September and growing support from brands and athletes, HYROX India is set to cement its place in the country’s evolving fitness ecosystem.