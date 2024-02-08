Puma India MD addresses speculation amidst reports of Virat Kohli's departure

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The report stated, Kohli was expected to represent Agilitas Sports, founded by former Puma India MD Abhishek Ganguly.
According to the report by CNBC TV18 report, Indian cricketer Virat Kohli was looking to conclude his 8-year partnership with Puma India to become the brand ambassador for Agilitas Sports.
Commenting on the floating news around this, Karthik Balagopalan, managing director, PUMA India said, “PUMA’s relationship with Virat Kohli is long-standing and continues.”
According to the report, Kohli was expected to represent Agilitas Sports, founded by former Puma India MD Abhishek Ganguly, endorsing its products and holding a stake in the company.
Agilitas Sports, established in May 2023 by Ganguly, has recently secured ₹100 crore funding from Nexus Venture, indicating its growing presence in the sports industry.