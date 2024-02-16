PUMA signs a multi-year deal with Delhi Capitals as the official kit partner for IPL and WPL

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The Delhi Metro Rail route map will be featured on the jerseys and players' kits, showcasing the city's spirit and energy.
PUMA India has teamed up with the Delhi Capitals as the official kit partner for the WPL and IPL seasons to enhance its presence in the cricketing industry and leveraging the team's fandom and the growing sporting talent in the region.
PUMA's logo will be present on the leading arm of the jersey of both the men's and women's teams of Delhi Capitals. Inspired by the pulse of the country’s capital, the jersey incorporates the route map of the Delhi Metro Rail - the representation of the city’s enterprising spirit. The players’ kit will also comprise training wear, accessories, travel gear, and athleisure, capturing the same design aesthetic as the jersey.
Commenting on this collaboration, Karthik Balagopalan, MD, PUMA India said, "We are thrilled to partner with Delhi Capitals and begin our association with the young vibrant team. As a brand, PUMA has continuously championed cricket across levels, and this alliance underscores our commitment towards building the future generation of cricket as well as strong sports merchandising assets. We believe in the power of cricket to unite people, ignite aspirations and are here to push cricket & cricket culture forward."
This partnership also reinforces the relationship between PUMA and Delhi Capital's parent company JSW through the sports brand’s association with Bengaluru Football Club.
Jemimah Rodrigues, cricketer and Delhi Capitals’ vice captain said, "We’re excited to have PUMA, a brand that’s shown tremendous commitment towards women’s sports, on board with the Delhi Capitals team. We're thrilled for them to be a part of our journey as we look ahead to another smash hit season of the Women's Premier League."
Commenting on the occasion, Sukhvinder Singh, interim CEO, Delhi Capitals, said, “Delhi Capitals is beyond thrilled to partner with PUMA for both our women’s and men’s squads. Being a franchise that focusses on young cricketing talent has always been crucial for us, which makes our association with a youth brand like PUMA an organic one. We’re confident that this partnership which kicks off with the upcoming seasons of the Women’s Premier League & the Indian Premier League is going to be a cracking success.”
PUMA has forged partnerships with sporting teams, encompassing global and Indian football teams such as Manchester City, Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan, Mumbai City FC, and Bengaluru FC, as well as the Royal Challengers Bangalore teams.
The brand also boasts a star-studded lineup of brand ambassadors featuring batting icon Virat Kohli, champion sprinter Usain Bolt, football stars Neymar Jr. and Sunil Chhetri, boxer MC Mary Kom, and cricketers Harmanpreet Kaur and Mohammed Shami.
PUMA aims to demonstrate its commitment to supporting emerging and versatile sports and activities by venturing into the thriving Esports industry in India through kit partnerships with organisations such as Revenant Esports and Orangutan Esports.