PUMA signs a multi-year deal with Delhi Capitals as the official kit partner for IPL and WPL

Commenting on the occasion, Sukhvinder Singh, interim CEO, Delhi Capitals, said, “Delhi Capitals is beyond thrilled to partner with PUMA for both our women’s and men’s squads. Being a franchise that focusses on young cricketing talent has always been crucial for us, which makes our association with a youth brand like PUMA an organic one. We’re confident that this partnership which kicks off with the upcoming seasons of the Women’s Premier League & the Indian Premier League is going to be a cracking success.”