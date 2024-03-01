Punjab Kings joins forces with Dazller to add vibrancy to IPL cheer squads

The partnership brings a level of boldness factor to the Punjab Kings cheer squad. The fusion between the passion for cricket and the world of Dazller will enhance the vibrancy of the cheer squad. The range of beauty products, from precision eyeliners to luscious lipsticks, will add to the eye-catching spectacle of style and spirit. This partnership promises to bring an added dimension of glamour and quality to the IPL season, strengthening the brands' connection with a wide and passionate audience across India. This collaboration is set to highlight Punjab Kings and Dazller's commitment towards beauty and innovation, and enriching the performances at the IPL cheer squads with high-quality products.