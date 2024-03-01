Punjab Kings joins forces with Dazller to add vibrancy to IPL cheer squads

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Its beauty product line, including precision eyeliners and luscious lipsticks, will seek to enhance the style and spirit spectacle.
Punjab Kings announced Dazller as the official beauty partner for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League on March 3, set to kick off from March 22. Dazller is the cosmetics brand of Aravind Laboratories, owners of the legacy brand, Eyetex.
The partnership brings a level of boldness factor to the Punjab Kings cheer squad. The fusion between the passion for cricket and the world of Dazller will enhance the vibrancy of the cheer squad. The range of beauty products, from precision eyeliners to luscious lipsticks, will add to the eye-catching spectacle of style and spirit. This partnership promises to bring an added dimension of glamour and quality to the IPL season, strengthening the brands' connection with a wide and passionate audience across India. This collaboration is set to highlight Punjab Kings and Dazller's commitment towards beauty and innovation, and enriching the performances at the IPL cheer squads with high-quality products.
Aaditya Hariprasad, executive partner at Aravind Laboratories, expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration,"Teaming up with the Punjab Kings is a thrilling new chapter for us at Dazller. We're eager to bring our A-game to the IPL once more, this time with the vibrant and spirited Punjab Kings. We believe this partnership is a perfect blend of beauty and the fierce competitiveness of cricket, promising to deliver unforgettable moments throughout the seasons."
Welcoming the collaboration, KPH Dream Cricket CEO Satish Menon said, "We at Punjab Kings believe in ensuring all the members associated with our franchise reserve the right to demand the best from us. We want our cheer squad to have the opportunity to present their talent with the best resources available to help them perform. We are confident the partnership with Dazller will help our cheer squads raise the enthusiasm of our fans."