Punjab Kings onboards KENT as Principal Sponsor for IPL 2024

This collaboration aims to promote entertaining cricket and provide pure thrill to fans.
The Indian Premier League franchise Punjab Kings onboarded KENT as its principal sponsor for the upcoming season. The 'Shers' will be seen in action from March 23, competing in their first game of the season at the New PCA Stadium, Mullanpur, against the Delhi Capitals.
KPH Dream Cricket, CEO Satish Menon said, "we are delighted to have Kent back as our partner and we welcome them back wholeheartedly. Associating with a brand of the reputation of Kent is a matter of pride as Kent is a brand that is synonymous with cricket in different forms both on field and on air. We are confident that this association will work in the true spirit of promoting entertaining cricket, and it will provide pure thrill to its customers and fans alike."
Mahesh Gupta – chairman and & managing director- KENT RO Systems said, "We are happy to collaborate with PBKS in the 17th season of the IPL. The Punjab team represents the KENT RO brand values – while the brand stands for giving 100% Pure Water by Removing dissolved impurities and the Punjab team represents the purity of fighting spirit. Loaded with some of the Star players the team is likely to go places in this season of IPL. We wish the team all the best in all their matches."