Punjab Kings onboards WordsWork Communications Consulting as PR partner

Punjab Kings, a renowned Indian Premier League franchise, has onboarded WordsWork Communications Consulting, a specialised communications consultancy, as the media relations partner for IPL 2024.
The primary objective of the partnership is to ensure smooth communications throughout the IPL season and widen the reach and visibility of the brand among the target audience.
The Punjab Kings (previously known as Kings XI Punjab) are among the eight inaugural franchises of the Indian Premier League, owned by a consortium of prominent industry leaders including Ness Wadia, Mohit Burman, Preity G Zinta, and Karan Paul.
Based in Chandigarh, the franchise has become synonymous with being a blend of sports and entertainment and has also been a major source of support for young cricketers in the region. The franchise strives to provide a global platform for local and upcoming talent and promote the sport among new audiences through innovative presentations.
Speaking on the association, a Punjab Kings spokesperson, said, "We are pleased to welcome WordsWork PR as our partner. There is a need to position Punjab Kings as one of the premier cricketing brands in the world. We will aim to highlight the initiatives being taken to support and develop budding talent. They are an important component for us as we add a fresh outlook to our communication strategy. We look forward to a long and fruitful partnership together.”
"It is a matter of great honour for us to join hands with the Punjab Kings and continue to make our mark in the sports communications industry. We are keen to integrate ourselves as an extension of the Punjab Kings communications team and provide value-based solutions. As the PR partner, our focus will be on reinvigorating the communications approach for the franchise and overall promotion of the sport in India,” said Neha Mathur Rastogi, founder, WordsWork.