Punjab Kings ropes in Highland as official partner for IPL 2025

Highland, a real estate developer, and IPL franchise Punjab Kings announced a three-year partnership, with Highland coming on board as an ‘Official Partner’ starting IPL 2025.

"We are incredibly excited to partner with Punjab Kings, a team that embodies the same spirit of excellence that drives Highland," said Vishal Goyal, MD of Highland. "This partnership goes beyond mere collaboration; it's a testament to our shared commitment to enhancing the lives of Punjab's people. We aim to deliver unparalleled experiences, and this association with Punjab Kings allows us to connect with a vibrant community and cohesively work towards showcasing Punjab’s culture into the world."

Punjab Kings will enter IPL 2025 with a new squad, led by head coach Ricky Ponting and captain Shreyas Iyer. The team aims to bring a fresh approach to its gameplay.

Speaking on the partnership, Punjab Kings CEO Satish Menon said, “At the Punjab Kings, we always strive to build deeper, lasting relationships with our partners. We are delighted to welcome Highland and look forward to strengthening our partnership over the next three years. We believe this collaboration will inspire and benefit current and future generations of fans.”