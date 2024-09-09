Q-commerce is becoming proxy for Kirana stores: Shauravi Malik of Slurrp Farm

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The co-founder speaks about the aspirations of the brand and the challenges of navigating a highly competitive FMCG market.
Slurrp Farm, an Indian start-up brand focused on healthy, organic food products, especially for children, has gained significant momentum. The start-up was founded in 2016 by Meghana Narayan and Shauravi Malik—two entrepreneurs and mothers who identified a major gap in the market for healthy snacks for kids. The brand quickly gained traction through influencer marketing and its presence on e-commerce platforms.
In 2023, Wholsome Foods- the parent brand of Slurrp Farm also launched another millet-based health brand Millé which focuses on healthy snacking for adults. Wholsum Foods reported over 2X growth in its revenue to Rs 40 crore in FY23 as compared to Rs 19.15 Cr in FY22.
“We essentially started from zero and have grown to a 100 crore revenue business. Our goal for March 2025 is to reach 168 crores, and our broader vision is to grow to be a Rs 500-crore brand in the next three to four years, across both brands,” says Shurvi Malik, co-founder of Wholsum Foods.
A big contribution to this success, Malik says, has been its distribution strategy. Slurrp Farm for instance has a presence in about 80 cities across 5,000 stores in India. However, Malik says that q-commerce and e-commerce contribute to most sales. She adds that the kid’s snacking brand has gained healthy traction by being present on q-commerce.
“Q-commerce has grown significantly for us in the past year. Currently, both q-commerce and marketplace platforms (like Amazon) generate similar revenue. While we do have our website, it contributes less than the other two channels.”
Asked if the brand foresees q-commerce channels taking over traditional trade for them, Malik adds, “While we’re in about 5,000 stores, q-commerce is filling the gap for the traditional kirana stores.”
While Slurp Farm’s primary focus is on India, it has seen growing demand from international markets, particularly among diaspora communities, adds Malik. Currently, it has a presence in countries like Nepal, Singapore, the UAE, and the UK. “Most of this international growth has been organic, with overseas consumers approaching the brand for distribution opportunities,” she states.
According to a report by IMARC Group, the Indian snacks market size was Rs 42,694.9 crore in 2023 and is expected to reach Rs 95,521.8 crore by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.08% during the forecast period. However, post-covid, eating and snacking habits are evolving rapidly.
Health is becoming a priority and there has been a noticeable shift in snacking consumption and purchasing patterns as well. While several traditional FMCG brands like Nestle and Parle, continue to dominate the kid’s and adult snacking category. Several new-age brands like Farmley, Whole Truth Foods and Slurrp Farm are also growing.
According to Malik, while Slurrp Farm is still in its early stages, there’s a growing awareness that a child’s diet is crucial to their health. She says that while behavioural shifts take time, the brand is investing heavily in educational strategies to drive the change.
“We produce a lot of content that shows parents how to make delicious, healthy food for their children. Each of our products comes with suggestions on how to prepare it, offering parents inspiration and guidance. We also focus on making healthy food affordable, easy, and tasty.”
Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma also came on board as an investor and brand ambassador for Wholsum Foods in 2022. “Anushka’s personal passion for health and nutrition aligns seamlessly with Slurp Farm’s mission. As a mother and a health-conscious individual, her endorsement resonates with many Indian parents, helping to increase the brand’s visibility and credibility,” says Malik.
As per Malik, Slurrp Farm is a digital-first brand, leveraging platforms like Meta (Facebook, Instagram), Google, and even LinkedIn for marketing. Its partnership with e-commerce giants like Amazon, Big Basket, and Instamart has been critical to its success.
However, she also recognises the importance of performance marketing and influencer-driven content, carefully balancing both strategies to achieve the brand’s goals.
“While performance marketing drives immediate sales, influencer collaborations help communicate Slurp Farm’s long-term brand values. This dual approach allows the brand to connect with consumers on multiple levels—driving both immediate engagement and fostering deeper brand loyalty.”
Off lately, the marketing of FMCG goods, especially those that cater to children, is under the scanner of authorities and even activists. Asked if the current environment has posed any challenges for them, Malik adds, “We have not faced any challenges as the brand is very transparent about the ingredients and the nutritional value of our products.”
The brand is now gearing up for several new launches including a new range of cookies and noodles. In addition, the brand is also launching a storybook and guide for parents, offering creative ideas for feeding children.