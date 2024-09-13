QR code steals spotlight at MTV VMAs 2024 as Katy Perry's QR tattoo lets fans pre-save her upcoming album

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The QR code allowed fans to pre-save her upcoming album, 143, due for release on 20th September 2024.
QR codes, now a daily staple in our lives for everything from paying at local kirana shops to browsing menus at restaurants, took centre stage at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) when Katy Perry arrived.
The pop star, alongside husband Orlando Bloom, made headlines with her unique QR code tattoo, placed on her lower back, which allows fans to pre-save her upcoming album, 143, due for release on 20th September 2024.
Perry, dressed in a striking white ensemble from Who Decides War, stunned the crowd, but it was her scannable tattoo that truly caught the attention.
Fans who scanned the code were directed to a page offering early access to pre-save her highly anticipated album.
The VMAs, originally scheduled for 10th September, were moved to 11th September 2024 to avoid clashing with the US presidential debate between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris.
Hosted by Grammy-winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion, in her hosting debut, the event took place at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York. The awards honoured the best music videos, artists, and songs released between 22nd June 2023 and 20th June 2024.