R K SWAMY introduces Centre for Study of Indian Markets

The first strategic initiative has been commenced by CSIM during the ongoing World Cup Cricket. Titled 'A I M' this is not just another research study but a thoughtful scholarly evaluation that will offer a comprehensive view on how World Cup Cricket was watched on Television and OTT/digital channels, and measure the impact of advertising comparatively among advertisers. It will encompass multiple disciplines in a single study. The study will provide a clear view on advertising recall and memorability linked to quantified media spends and weights, along with a review of the creative communication deployed. The study will thus paint a full canvas of what transpired during the World Cup aggregating all advertisers and their activities. The research component, with over 6,000 respondents, is being conducted by Hansa Research, a subsidiary of the company.