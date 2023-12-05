Rapido expands its services with the launch of Rapido Cabs

The company has introduced SaaS-based platform driving zero commission for drivers.
Rapido, Indian commute app, known for its affordable two-wheeler and auto-rickshaw services, has announced its strategic entry into the cab business.
By diversifying its offerings, Rapido aims to become the go-to platform for a wide range of commuting needs, providing an affordable platform for commuters while benefiting captains. Accessible to all cab captains operating across the country, Beyond empowering drivers, the focus extends to customer affordability, offering cabs at the lowest price to make transportation more accessible for all.
With a commanding 60% market share in bike taxis, Rapido expands its footprint with the pan-India launch of Rapido Cabs, introducing an initial fleet of 1 lakh vehicles.
Expressing his excitement about this latest milestone, Pavan Guntupalli, co-founder of Rapido, said, "We are incredibly excited to introduce Rapido Cabs pan India following the immense success of our bike taxi and auto services across the country. Our SaaS-based platform revolutionises the conventional commission system for drivers, tackling the persistent challenge of commission sharing with aggregators. This pioneering approach ensures that drivers incur only a minimal software usage fee, marking a significant shift in the industry.”
He added, “It also prioritises customers by ensuring lowest price guarantee and making our services exceptionally affordable for all.”
Rapido Cabs differentiates itself with its innovative software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform, which implements a commission-free model for cab drivers. The platform acts as an intermediary, seamlessly connecting drivers and customers without exerting control over the marketplace. Within the Rapido ecosystem, drivers receive direct payment from customers, without any interference from Rapido. However, in order to sustain this model and deliver exceptional service, drivers are required to pay a small subscription fee. For instance, once drivers earn Rs 10,000 from the Rapido app, they will be charged a modest subscription fee of Rs 500. This unique approach ensures that drivers receive the full value of their service, enabling them to maximize their earnings. Simultaneously, passengers benefit from competitive fares in the cab industry, as the comprehensive SaaS-based platform brings together various commuting solutions in one user-friendly app.