Rapido expands its services with the launch of Rapido Cabs

Rapido Cabs differentiates itself with its innovative software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform, which implements a commission-free model for cab drivers. The platform acts as an intermediary, seamlessly connecting drivers and customers without exerting control over the marketplace. Within the Rapido ecosystem, drivers receive direct payment from customers, without any interference from Rapido. However, in order to sustain this model and deliver exceptional service, drivers are required to pay a small subscription fee. For instance, once drivers earn Rs 10,000 from the Rapido app, they will be charged a modest subscription fee of Rs 500. This unique approach ensures that drivers receive the full value of their service, enabling them to maximize their earnings. Simultaneously, passengers benefit from competitive fares in the cab industry, as the comprehensive SaaS-based platform brings together various commuting solutions in one user-friendly app.